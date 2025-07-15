Nagaland steals spotlight at Bharat Utsav 2025 in Moscow

Nagaland took centre stage at the grand closing of Bharat Utsav 2025 in Moscow, with Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio hailing the event as a testament to the deep and enduring friendship between India and Russia.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the historic Manezhnaya Square, Dr. Rio praised the festival for bringing the two nations closer through the “magic of Indian culture, music, dance, yoga, and cuisine.” He spotlighted Nagaland as “a land of breathtaking beauty and profound cultural richness,” and extended a warm invitation to Russians to explore the state’s vibrant traditions and natural charm.

The weeklong festival saw Nagaland prominently featured, with a 25-member cultural delegation curated by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA) delivering stunning performances in folk, fusion, and even a Russian song, earning loud acclaim from the Moscow audience. Performances from Gujarat also lit up the stage, showcasing India’s cultural diversity.

The Nagaland Pavilion—set up by the Department of Industries & Commerce under Advisor Hekani Jakhalu—highlighted “Made in Nagaland” products, including textiles, handicrafts, Nagaland Coffee, and agricultural goods, drawing strong interest from Russian visitors.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism, led by Minister Temjen Imna Along, promoted Nagaland as a top destination under the Incredible India campaign. Tourism officials held multimedia presentations, interactions, and shared literature to boost Russian tourist footfall.



Also Read: Nagaland: Over 5,800 liquor bottles destroyed in Mokokchung following court order

Dr. Rio also used the occasion to invite the Moscow City Government to attend Nagaland’s iconic Hornbill Festival, while applauding Ambassador Vinay Kumar and the Indian Embassy in Moscow for flawlessly organizing the event with the support of the Moscow City Government.

Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar, present as Special Guest, praised the festival's success and especially highlighted Nagaland’s contribution as reflective of India’s cultural mosaic. He reaffirmed that Bharat Utsav 2025 had strengthened not only bilateral diplomacy but also people-to-people connections.

During his visit, Dr. Rio also engaged with the Indian diaspora and business community, held a press conference with the Indian envoy, and participated in an exclusive televised discussion at Russia Today, where he also toured the channel’s headquarters.

The event concluded with a message of unity, diversity, and strengthened international friendship, with Nagaland leaving a lasting impression on the heart of Moscow.