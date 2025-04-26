The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has issued a call for mass mobilisation of volunteers across all its federating units in preparation for a democratic agitation, following the expiry of its seven-day ultimatum to the State Government on April 28, 2025.

In a notification issued today, the NSF stated that if the Government fails to revoke the controversial Cabinet Order dated December 17, 2024, concerning the regularisation of 147 contractual Assistant Professors under the Department of Higher Education, it will initiate the first phase of its protest. The Federation alleges that the order undermines the principles of meritocracy and transparency, and severely affects the aspirations of deserving candidates.



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All federating units have been instructed to assemble at 9:00 AM sharp on April 29, 2025, at NSF Oking, Naga Solidarity Park, Kohima. Volunteers have been asked to participate wearing traditional attire as a mark of solidarity and identity.

The NSF emphasised that strict discipline and unity must be maintained throughout the democratic agitation, which will be conducted under the leadership's directive. Further instructions regarding the protest will be communicated by the NSF office.

Reaffirming its commitment to the larger interest of the student community and the protection of merit-based governance, the NSF has called for maximum participation to demonstrate collective resolve against what it terms an "arbitrary and unjustified" government decision.