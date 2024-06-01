On June 1, the Class 5 students of Christ King Higher Secondary School, Kohima, embarked on an educational study tour to the Mini Zoo Kohima.

Accompanied by their Science teachers, the visit aimed to provide the students with hands-on experience in understanding the characteristics and habitats of various animals, complementing their classroom learning.

The total number of students who participated in the Study Tour was 94 with four teachers. This initiative was part of the school's ongoing efforts to enhance practical knowledge and experiential learning among students.

The tour allowed the young learners to observe a diverse range of animal species in their naturalistic settings, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of wildlife.

The programme also included a delightful tiffin-sharing session, where students enjoyed their meals together, promoting camaraderie and a sense of community.



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Following the visit to the Mini Zoo, the students spent quality time at Highland Park Kohima and Indira Gandhi Stadium Kohima.

These activities provided a perfect blend of education and recreation, allowing the students to unwind and have fun in a beautiful natural setting.

The students enthusiastically participated in the tour, engaging in interactive sessions with the zoo staff, who provided valuable insights into the behaviours, diets, and habitats of the animals.

The visit not only reinforced their theoretical knowledge but also inspired curiosity and respect for the natural world. The day's activities were meticulously organized to ensure that the students could closely observe and learn about the animals, making the study of zoology an exciting and memorable experience.

This field trip stands as a testament to Christ King Higher Secondary School's commitment to holistic education and the development of well-rounded individuals.