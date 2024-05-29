The central Government has exempted undergraduate students of Meghalaya and Nagaland seeking admissions to colleges affiliated with central universities in the two states from CUET, officials said on Wednesday.

The North Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya and Nagaland University in Nagaland are central universities.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has thanked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for exempting undergraduate students of Meghalaya seeking admission in colleges affiliated with North Eastern Hill University, a central varsity.

The exemption was made following the state government’s petition to the National Testing Agency which had conducted CUET for students seeking UG admissions in both the Central Universities in Meghalaya and Nagaland, they said.



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“I am directed to inform that the University Grant Commission has already considered the request received from the state of Meghalaya and Nagaland through the NTA and allowed affiliated colleges to take admission as per prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET for the academic year 2024-25,” a senior official of the Education Ministry said in a letter issued to Vice Chancellors of both the Universities.

“The UGC has considered the decision taken by the ministry and agreed to allow admissions in the affiliated colleges’¦ as per prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET,” he said.

The Central University Entrance Test (CUET) hit roadblocks in Meghalaya and Assam after it began on May 15.