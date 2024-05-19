Leaders from the Sumi and Chakhesang communities on May 18 convened in Chozuba village to sign a significant Joint Declaration aimed at fostering enduring harmony, mutual respect, and understanding between their communities. This declaration, embodying the spirit of brotherhood, establishes several key commitments to enhance welfare and maintain amicable relations.

Key Provisions of the Joint Declaration include:

1. To strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between the members of both communities.

2. To promote mutual support and assistance in times of need.

3. The Parties resolved to forgive and forget our past incoherent behaviour or actions that has created misunderstanding between the two brethren including the 5th of September 2023 incident at Chozuba Town, which shall be treated as a closed chapter. Consequent upon this, the Chozuba Range Public Organisation's press statement of disassociation from Sumi- Chakhesang Brotherhood shall be withdrawn with immediate effect.

4. The Parties commit to treating all members of both communities with dignity and respect, irrespective of their background, beliefs, or affiliations.

5. The Parties agree to maintain open and regular communication to address any issues or concerns that may arise. In case of any disputes, a joint committee consisting of equal representatives from both communities concerning the villages/areas shall be established to mediate and resolve the matter amicably.

6. The Parties agree to advise their members to refrain from spreading misinformation and inflammatory comments on social media as it is detrimental to communal harmony.

7. Any amendments to this Joint Declaration must be made in writing and signed by authorized representatives of both Parties.

This Joint Declaration represents a pivotal step towards achieving lasting peace and cooperation between the Sumi and Chakhesang communities, setting a precedent for mutual respect and collective well-being.

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