In a historic gathering held at Kuhuboto town, Sümi Hoho (SH), the Western Sümi Hoho, affiliated organizations, prominent elders, and church leaders convened with leaders from Naga National Political Groups (NPGs) to foster unity and mutual understanding within the Naga community. The meeting, organized by SH, marks a significant move towards reinforcing connections among Sümi leaders while aligning with the wider aspirations of the Naga people.

In a joint statement, Sümi Hoho President Dr. Vihuto Asumi and General Secretary Hotoshe Sema shared that the session aimed at strengthening bonds within Sümi leadership to further the collective goals of Naga society. The SH leaders emphasized the importance of unity, both in spirit and action, as critical to ensuring a resilient, forward-looking Naga society.

The Sümi Hoho urged leaders of the Sümi NPGs to deepen their engagement with the public, stressing that strong, interactive relationships with communities are essential for bridging divides, promoting transparency, and nurturing trust. "Unity among Sümi leaders is not merely a choice but a necessity for meaningful contributions toward the progress of our people," Dr. Asumi stated.

The gathering also highlighted that effective leadership within the Naga community hinges on listening to public concerns. This, the leaders noted, was fundamental for addressing the socio-political challenges facing the Sümi and the broader Naga community. SH leaders expressed that community input should guide decision-making, thereby enhancing leadership that is rooted in transparency and inclusivity.

SH stated the necessity for harmonious relationships among various Naga tribes, calling it a key element for achieving peace and progress in the region. The leaders committed to ongoing dialogue and collaboration to realize a shared vision of unity and development across tribal lines.

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