Nagaland is set to elevate its football scene with the launch of the Nagaland Super League (NSL), scheduled to kick off in 2024. The announcement was made during a governing body meeting chaired by Neibu Sekhose, president of the Nagaland Football Association (NFA) and executive member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The meeting established that the inaugural season will feature eight franchise teams, marking a significant step forward in local football. The NSL media team revealed plans to issue Letters of Interest and advertisements soon to attract potential franchise owners. Detailed criteria for franchise ownership will also be made publicly available, ensuring transparency in the selection process.

To facilitate the league's smooth operation, several committees have been formed, each responsible for logistical, technical, and promotional aspects of the NSL. The governing body, comprising nine members, reaffirmed its commitment to fostering football excellence in Nagaland.

The NSL is designed to provide a competitive platform for local footballers, promoting the sport while celebrating the state's rich football culture. The NFA encourages sports enthusiasts and potential investors to explore franchise ownership in this exciting new league.

This initiative follows a supportive announcement by the state chief minister during the inauguration of the 23rd Dr. T. Ao Inter-District Championships Trophy in Tuensang. Sekhose expressed gratitude to the chief minister and the state government for their unwavering support in realizing this vision for a professional football league in Nagaland.

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