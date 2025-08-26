Nagaland teachers’ strike hits 133 govt high schools over pending service benefits

Academic activities in 133 government high schools across Nagaland were disrupted on Tuesday as the Nagaland RMSA Teachers Association (NRMSTA) 2016 batch launched a phase-wise indefinite agitation demanding long-pending service benefits.

The protest began with a pen-down strike following the expiry of the teachers’ ultimatum to the state government on August 13. NRMSATA-2016 president Imlitemjen told PTI that while members are attending schools, they are refraining from carrying out any pen-and-paper work.

The association said the strike was necessary due to the government’s “continued silence,” despite court verdicts in the teachers’ favour. The Gauhati High Court Division Bench had ruled in their favour on March 16, 2022, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court on May 20, 2025.



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Teachers are demanding recognition of salary and service benefits from their appointment year (2016), implementation of the ROP 2017 pay scale with annual increments at par with SSA–RMSA 2010–13 teachers, and enforcement of an Office Memorandum dated March 29, 2017.

When contacted, Samagra Shiksha Nagaland Mission Director L. Jamithung Lotha said the state government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on August 14 and requested teachers to remain patient until the court’s decision.

The strike coincided with the second-term examinations in government schools, further disrupting regular classes across the state.