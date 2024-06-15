The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee has extended congratulations to Imlionen Longkumer, Temsumenba Imsong, and K. Imlitemjen Jamir, the INC candidates for Ward No-5 (Tuliyong Ward), Ward No-6 (Mendenti Ward), and Ward No-8 (Longpong Ward) respectively, for being elected unopposed to the Tuli Town Council.

The committee expressed gratitude to the electorate of Tuli Town for their trust in the party candidates, following the recent Lok Sabha Polls in April.

They welcomed the vote of confidence and anticipated more victories in the upcoming Urban Local Body Elections.

The committee wished the winning councillors successful terms in public service and looked forward to positive changes in their wards and town.

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