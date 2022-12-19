The Nagaland Timber Traders' Union (NTTU) brought up the issue of widespread and forceful taxation imposed by various unions and armed groups, on December 19.

In a press release, Kevise Sogotsu, president of the NTTU, said that various unions and armed groups were imposing a lot of taxation, especially during the festive season.

He asserted that these illegal taxes had choked the entire business community, including local entrepreneurs, forcing many of them to temporarily close their businesses while they waited for things to get better.

He further said a few money managers and business people had even changed to different callings to dispose of the scourge of unlawful tax collection.

The business local area and business people couldn't hack up any more cash to settle unlawful expenses.

''Scores of Naga front facing associations, common society gatherings and business networks had composed many portrayals to the specialists concerned, yet regretted that up until this point they had pitiably neglected to resolve the issue of unlawful tax collection,'' he guaranteed.

Kevise also said that the money lending industry, which was especially prevalent in Kohima and Dimapur, was another social problem that had been going on for a long time. He guaranteed that corrupt predatory lenders, associations or social orders loaned cash at exorbitant financing costs to people or families who needed cash to meet crisis cases like clinical treatment.

The money lenders had no qualms about seizing these individuals' or families' property (land, house, etc) if they missed the payment deadline.

He stated that illegal taxation and money lending had brought tears to the eyes of many families during the holiday season.

The president of the NTTU wondered why these two threats went unnoticed by the relevant authorities, including the police and district administration.

Additionally, he demanded that the State government issue stringent guidelines to monitor the lending industry.

He stated, "The Naga public will feel more secure in the current scenario and if President's rule is imposed in Nagaland."



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