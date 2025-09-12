Nagaland to establish scholarship nodal cell after college students’ union's ultimatum

The Nagaland Government has assured the creation of a dedicated Scholarship Nodal Cell under the Department of Higher Education following strong demands from the All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU).

The decision was conveyed at a high-level consultative meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen on September 10 at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Conference Hall.

The cell, mandated by a 2019 Cabinet decision but delayed for years, will serve as a single-window mechanism for streamlining state, central sector, and centrally sponsored scholarship schemes. It will also address student grievances and integrate scholarship details into the State Portal. Departments currently handling scholarships will be required to submit all guidelines and scheme information to the new cell.



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The Department of Information Technology and Communication has been tasked with maintaining the State Scholarship Portal, while the Department of Tribal Affairs will coordinate with Higher Education to resolve issues related to post-matric scholarships for ST students.

In a statement issued on Friday, ANCSU welcomed the government’s response to its August 15 ultimatum but cautioned against “delaying tactics” or “new excuses” in deputing permanent officials to the cell. The Union warned that any further lapses in implementation would trigger democratic protests.

ANCSU President Teneyisnlo Bukh and General Secretary Kivinoka Sema reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to ensuring accountability, stressing that the functioning of the Scholarship Nodal Cell is crucial for thousands of students across Nagaland.