The work to upgrade Dimapur railway station into a world-class facility is set to begin in the first week of March, an official said.



The decision in this regard was taken during a coordination meeting attended by officials from Northeast Frontier Railway, Dimapur district administration, state Transport officials, and civil societies at the Dimapur Deputy Commissioner's office, the official said on Wednesday.



The upgrade of the over-century-old railway station in the state into a world-class facility has been delayed due to ongoing land-related issues.



The Dimapur railway station in Nagaland has been chosen under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for development into a world-class station.



Although Rs 283 crore has been allocated by the Centre, the execution of the project has faced delays due to land-related issues.





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