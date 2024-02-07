Top Civil Society Organizations in Wokha district and the Joint Action Committee formed by various bodies of Wokha village have declared an indefinite bandh on the National Highway passing through Wokha district, with effect from 6:00 AM on February 8.

The development follows the expiry of a 5-day ultimatum issued to the Deputy Commissioner Wokha on February 1 for resuming construction works along the stretch of NH-2 (Old NH-61) from KM 72.40 to KM 83.00 in Wokha.

The groups include Lotha Hoho, Lotha Eloe Hoho, Lotha Students' Union, Wokha District Village Council Chairmen Association, Wokha Town Colonies' Chairmen Union and All Commercial Vehicle Association, Wokha.

In a press release, they lamented that authorities, including the District Administration, State Department of National Highways, and the contractor, TTC Infra India, have failed to resume the works within the stipulated timeframe.



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During the bandh, entry of vehicles from other districts into the Wokha district is prohibited, and citizens intending to travel through the district have been advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Except for government-registered vehicles, intra-district vehicular movement is permitted, the release said. Police, paramilitary forces, and medical services including ambulances and private cars carrying patients or deceased individuals, fire and emergency services, postal services, and the press have been exempted from the restrictions.

The bandh will be in force until authorities fulfill the groups' demands which include addressing various grievances previously communicated through numerous correspondences and negotiations, and immediate resumption of the halted work, it said.