Deputy Commissioner Kohima Kumar Ramnikant has issued a traffic advisory stating that road repair and maintenance work at Box Cutting Road Kohima is scheduled from 10th to 14th August 2024.

Vehicular traffic restrictions will be imposed during this period. There will be a total road closure for all vehicular traffic on 10th and 11th August 2024.

From 12th to 14th August 2024, there will be a partial road opening for downward vehicular traffic.

An alternative route via Ladies Mile Road and NHAK-TCP gate is suggested for vehicular traffic during the road closure period.



Also Read: Nagaland: Angami Students' Union calls for immediate shutdown following assault by Assam Rifles

DC Kohima Kumar Ramnikant has also issued an advisory stating that landslips and landslides at National Highway 29 (NH-29) Kohima-Dimapur Road, caused by incessant rain, have affected vehicular traffic along the highway.

The NH road at Dzuchie, Dzudza (GREF Temple) and Kezanu, Jotsoma (Old KMC dumping site) are worst affected.

Removal of debris and road repair work is underway.

The public is advised to exercise caution while travelling through this route until the completion of road restoration work.