The State Transport Department has notified that Section 41 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, provides access to transportation facilities at bus stops, railway stations and airports conforming to the accessibility standards relating to parking space, toilets, ticketing counters and ticketing machines to the persons with disabilities (PwDs) with long term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairment which, in interaction with barriers, hinders his/her full and effective participation in society equally with others, and also to provide with incentives and concessions for the mobility of the PwDs, modalities have been notified to extend Free Travel Facilities in the Nagaland State Transport Passenger buses for the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), within the State of Nagaland:

The Transport Department informed that for identification of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) to avail Free Travel Facilities in NST, a Unique Disability Identify (UDID) Card issued from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India, or valid Disability Certificate issued by a competent Authorized Medical Board, shall be prerequisite for eligibility.

Free Travel Pass will be issued from the Office of the General Manager, NST, Nagaland, Dimapur, on payment of Rs. 50/-(Rupees fifty) only renewable after 2(two) years against payment of Rs.20/- (Rupees twenty) only, and in case of any damage/lost, new Free Travel Pass shall be issued on payment of Rs.50/-(Rupees fifty) only. The applicants may submit their applications directly to the Office of the General Manager, NST, Nagaland, Dimapur, or through the District NST Office.



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Companion, if any, of the PwBDs shall have to pay full fare against prior reservation on request to occupy a seat next to the PwBDs. However, for a PwBD with 80%, or more disabilities or multiple disabilities who require assistance, free travel bus travel facility will be allowed to one associate/assistant.

It also informed that Free Travel Facility for PwDs is permissible for both to and from including break journey or from the originating to the terminating station shall be considered as completion of one stretch of journey. Free Travel Facility shall be limited to 4 (four) seats in a particular bus in open space behind the Driver’s seat in the first and second row. The seat shall be reserved and marked accordingly.

For availing the facilities, a request in advance or at least 1 (one) day ahead of departure of the bus, shall be preferred subject to availability of seat for that purpose. This Free Travel Facility shall be non-transferable and any imposter so detected shall be liable to prosecution. Any Pass that is misused shall be cancelled, the Department added.

The notification is issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department and supersession to the Transport Department’s notification dated 15th Jan.1989.