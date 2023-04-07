Dimapur police apprehended two persons with arms near the Veterinary colony here early Friday morning, April 7.

Dimapur deputy commissioner of police (crime), in a release, said on hearing a gunshot near the vicinity of the Veterinary colony at around 2.45 am, a mobile unit of Dimapur police on duty at Burma Camp near the police point rushed towards the location of the firing and apprehended two persons. One .45 ACP pistol and one .45 ACP empty case, along with a vehicle Ford Eco Sport (NL-07CA-9719) with an ignition key, were seized from them.

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Police identified the two as Nilotho H Yepthomi, son of Hukato Yepthomi, of Lhomithi colony, Dimapur and Toinalo Aye, son of Kughai Aye, of Erranipathar, Dimapur.

A case has been registered with East police station, Dimapur, in this connection.

In another incident on April 3, one person identified as Muhibar Rahman (31), son of Makaddas Ali, of Industrial village, Dimapur, was apprehended by a special operation team of Dimapur police for possession of 330 grams of suspected sunflowers which were concealed in 25 soap cases. A case has been registered with West police station in this connection, the release added.

