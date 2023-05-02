Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh on May 2 reviewed the National Highway (NH) projects in Mon district.

In this regard, a meeting was held with the district administration and head offices at Mon Deputy Commissioner's conference hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said for development and quality works in the district, local contractors are better as they have more knowledge about their area.

He also called for introducing entrepreneur workshops and training people, who want to get into such businesses.

''Now connectivity is better, and things are moving,” he added.

He asked the officials concerned to reach out to the areas where there is less development and also ensure that government schemes are implemented with quality.

Later, the minister also visited the Mon district hospital after the meeting.

Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak expressed gratitude to the Minister for his visit to Mon district.

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