Voting is underway for bye-election in 43 Tapi Assembly Constituency under Mon district amid tightened security. The poll began at 7:00 AM this morning and is being conducted in 23 polling stations under five sectors.

According to a report, a total of 15 thousand 256 voters will be exercising their franchise and decide the fate of NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak and Congress candidate Wanglem Konyak.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) & Returning Officer (RO) of 43 Tapi A/C, Rongsenmenla told Akashvani News Kohima, that out of the total 15,256 electorates in Tapi Constituency, 7788 are male voters while, 5464 female and 70 service voters including 121 postal ballot. She said that law and order situation in the constituency continue to remain peaceful, and expressed optimism that polling would be conducted in a free and fair manner.

The RO also said CAPF, Nagaland Police and IRB have been deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. Counting of votes will be held on December 3, the report added.

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