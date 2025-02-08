The Installation Ceremony of the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs) was held on Saturday at Hotel Saramati, attended by members from various groups.

Gen (retd) MB Neokpao, President of GPRN/NSCN (Unification), was elected as Convener of WC NNPGs, while P Tikhak Naga, Ato Kilonser of GPRN/NSCN (Reformation), and the Ato Kilonser of NSCN/GPRN (K) were elected as Working Conveners on January 31.

In his acknowledgement speech, Neokpao reaffirmed his commitment to the Naga cause, calling for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders. He acknowledged the multiple factions within the movement but emphasized the importance of working with principle and integrity.

He also appealed to civil society organizations and NGOs for their support.



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P Tikhak assured his dedication to the welfare of the Naga people and expressed confidence in the leadership of Neokpao. He urged the community to reflect on past missteps and take corrective measures for unity and progress.

He also cautioned not to fall into the trap of certain people who are engaged in accumulation of wealth because they are looking at this Naga political movement as an opportunity and not as a duty and responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, Isak Sumi reminded leaders that their positions are meant for service and sacrifice, not personal benefit. He emphasized that leadership should be about giving rather than receiving.

On the occasion, spiritual insights on “Nagaland for Christ” was shared by Rev Dr Sedevilie Angami, Founding Director, Shalom Prayer Centre, Dimapur. Solidarity messages were also shared by representative of student body and NGOs.