Nagaland wins 2 gold, 1 silver at sub-junior national taekwondo championship

Nagaland made a strong mark at the 4th Sub-Junior National Taekwondo Championship, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha, from August 28 to 30, 2025, clinching two gold medals and one silver.

The Nagaland Taekwondo Association (NTA) fielded athletes in six weight categories of the Sub-Junior Boys Division. The team, led by coaches Visabiu Peseyie and Santsuthung Ngullie with T. Alem Aier as manager, returned home with an impressive tally.



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Shiusuthong secured gold in the under-35 kg category by defeating Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, and Bihar in the final. Sudeh Lamliu clinched another gold in the under-29 kg category after victories over Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Uttarakhand. Iciheing Ndang won silver in the under-50 kg category, defeating Punjab and Maharashtra before narrowly losing to Uttar Pradesh in the final.

The NTA expressed gratitude to Kethosituo Sekhose, Director of the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, and Pele Khezhie, President of NTA, for their continued support and encouragement.