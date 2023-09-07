Nagaland's first ever medical college, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) is officially open now, welcoming its first batch of inaugural class consisting of 100 MBBS students in a recent induction programme.

The dean-cum-director of NIMSR, 85 of the students inducted in the organisation are from Nagaland, while the remaining 15 come from various parts of the country, according to Dr Soumya Chakraborty.

Chief Secretary J Alam while speaking at the induction programme at the newly inaugurated Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences emphasised that the event marked the beginning of a new academic session and, more importantly, the realisation of a long-cherished dream for the state - a medical college. The induction programme took place at the NIMSR academic block in Phriebagie, Kohima.

Alam urged the 45 faculty members to contribute to the establishment of an exceptional school. He also encouraged the students to work hard by emphasizing their future role in reducing healthcare disparities and influencing countless lives, in keeping with the government's commitment to universal access to healthcare.

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