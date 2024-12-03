The 25th edition of Nagaland’s iconic Hornbill Festival, held from December 1 to December 10, 2024, has already drawn an impressive 41,498 visitors in just two days, according to the Directorate of Tourism, Nagaland.

On the opening day, December 1, the festival witnessed a turnout of 23,910 visitors, including 513 foreign tourists, 5,486 domestic tourists, and 17,911 local attendees from Nagaland.

The momentum continued on December 2, with 17,588 visitors comprising 428 foreign tourists, 4,698 domestic travellers, and 12,462 local participants.

The Hornbill Festival, often referred to as the Festival of Festivals, is celebrated annually in Nagaland to showcase the rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts, cuisine, and vibrant music of the state’s 17 tribes.



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Held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, the festival has become a major attraction for tourists, fostering cultural exchange and boosting local tourism.

Officials are optimistic about the numbers increasing in the coming days as the festival unfolds with diverse performances, art exhibitions, indigenous games, and food fairs. With a blend of tradition and modernity, the event continues to captivate audiences from around the globe.

The Directorate of Tourism expressed its gratitude to visitors and the participating communities, emphasizing the festival's role in promoting Nagaland’s culture and hospitality on an international platform.