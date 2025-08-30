Nagaland’s Kezoma village hosts first millet festival to promote climate-resilient crop

The first edition of the Millet Festival was celebrated on Saturday at Zakie Ground in Kezoma village, Kohima district.

The event was organised by the Kezoma Village Council in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and supported by the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland.

President of the NDPP Agri & Allied Organisation and Managing Director of Okusa Toyota, Y. Vikheho Swu, attended as the special guest. In his address, Swu underscored the growing importance of millets as climate-resilient crops, highlighting their nutritional value—rich in fibre and minerals, naturally gluten-free—as well as their role in boosting farmers’ incomes and ensuring long-term food security.



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The festival featured folk performances, speeches by village leaders, and displays showcasing Kezoma’s rich agricultural heritage.

Organisers said the initiative seeks to raise awareness about millet’s health benefits, encourage cultivation, and inspire younger generations to carry forward traditional farming practices.