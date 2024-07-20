In an outstanding achievement at the 13th World Choir Games 2024 held in New Zealand, the Madrigal Singers from Nagaland have secured two gold medals, bringing immense pride to India. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team via a message on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congratulations, The Nagaland Madrigal Singers, on winning two Gold Medals for India at the 13th World Choir Games 2024 in New Zealand. You have fulfilled our wish of bringing laurels to the country, and have made us proud. May you continue to excel in all your future endeavours," Rio expressed on the social media platform.

The Madrigal Singers' achievement not only showcases their exceptional talent but also places India on the global stage in the realm of choral music.

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Founded in September 2023 by the visionary Hito Kiho, who also serves as the ensemble's conductor, this group is composed entirely of graduates from esteemed music conservatories. Each member brings a wealth of professional training to the table, contributing to the group's exceptional musical prowess.

The Nagaland Madrigal Singers boast a rich and diverse repertoire that spans a multitude of styles and forms. Their performances include intricate classical choral works and sacred music that resonate with spiritual depth. The ensemble also delves into the cultural richness of Asian and Naga folk songs, offering audiences a glimpse into their regional heritage. Furthermore, they embrace international folk songs, contemporary pieces, and popular music, showcasing their versatility and wide-ranging appeal.

Under Kiho's expert guidance, the Nagaland Madrigal Singers continue to enchant audiences with their harmonious blend of voices and their ability to traverse various musical genres with ease.