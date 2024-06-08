The Rising People's Party (RPP) in Nagaland has criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for blaming Christians for the North-East Democratic Alliance's (NEDA) failure to secure any seats in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

The RPP stated that Sarma has consistently berated Christians and now finds it outrageous that he is attributing NEDA's electoral losses to them.

The party argued that voters, regardless of their religion, are intelligent enough to choose their preferred party.

They cited the example of Hindu Meiteis in Inner Manipur, who voted for Congress due to dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Modi's handling of violence in Manipur.



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The RPP also condemned Sarma for his undignified behaviour and coarse language, which they believe lowers the dignity of the Chief Minister's office.

They reminded Sarma that the Nagas of Nagaland showed magnanimity by overlooking the 'Okora Naga' incident.

The RPP also noted that other parties, like JDU Nagaland and the NDPP candidate, have similarly blamed the NBCC and Dr. Villo Naleo for Congress' success in Nagaland, which they believe insults the voters' intelligence.

The party suggested that, given NEDA's electoral failures, the chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya might now experience some relief from Sarma's overbearing attitude.