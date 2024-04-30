Rokuo Kehie Khawakhrie, a native of Nagaland, brought glory to India by winning a bronze medal at the International Belt Wrestling Grand Prix held in Kyrgyzstan.

This significant achievement adds to India's tally in the international sports arena.



Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio taking to his X handle wrote, "Congratulations, Mr. Rokuo Kehie Khawakhrie on winning bronze medal for India at the International Belt Wrestling Grand Prix in Kyrgyzstan. Your achievement will inspire not only the young people from the State but also the Nation. I wish you more success in the days to come."



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Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Associate Vice President of Indian Athletics, expressed gratitude to Omarmukhtar Tamboli, President of AITWPF & Asian Alysh Federation, and Member of UWW_WBWC, for their invaluable contributions.

“It was an excellent learning experience for the contingent and this is only the beginning of an exciting journey ahead,” Metha said.

Congratulations pour in for Rokuo Kehie Khawakhrie for his remarkable achievement, which not only brings glory to the nation but also inspires generations of aspiring athletes.