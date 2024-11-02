To engage the youth in the democratic process, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland is set to launch a state-wide outreach program under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) initiative for 2024-2025. The program, themed “Sport for Voters,” will take place over two days, on November 4th and 5th, 2024, at the local ground in Mon, in collaboration with the Nagaland Sports Association.

Pakon Phom, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and SVEEP Nodal Officer for Mon, has called upon all Higher Secondary Schools and colleges in the region to participate in this event, which aims to encourage students aged 17 and above to engage with the electoral process. The event will commence at 9:30 AM each day, and participants are encouraged to wear sports attire as they join in various activities.

As part of the initiative, students will have the opportunity to register for the electoral roll. To facilitate first-time registration, participants must bring several documents, including two recent color passport-sized photographs, a photocopy of an ID card for identification proof, and xerox copies of both an age proof certificate and address proof.

This outreach program is designed not only to promote sports but also to emphasize the importance of voting and civic responsibility among the youth. By integrating sports with the electoral process, the initiative seeks to create a more vibrant and informed electorate in Nagaland.

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