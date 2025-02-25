Thetsumi Village in Phek District, Nagaland, took a significant step towards creating a sustainable and inclusive community through its common public meeting, which was held at the village community hall on 25th February 2025 to introduce three pioneering initiatives.

Kelhouvelo Tsüzüh, who chaired the meeting, stated, "The Thetsumi Public Meeting is a platform that creates space for dialogues which will contribute valuable agendas for the growth of our community."

The meeting began with an invocation by Lhouvezülo Nuh, Associate Pastor of Thetsumi Baptist Church, followed by a welcome note from Vetshe Tsüzüh, Village Council Chairman. Neichute Doulo, CEO of The Entrepreneurs Associates (tEA), and Keve Nuh, PS to Minister of PHED, also shared their insights.

Three key resolutions were introduced during the meeting. The first, 'Productive Employment at 75,' aims to provide opportunities for village elders aged 75 and above, alongside People with Disabilities (PWDs) for Climate Action. This initiative enables the stakeholders to raise nurseries of suitable fruit trees, timber trees, and flowering trees, on a daily basis. These nurseries will be established in the 4 Khels of the village and will support the village to meet its target of planting 1 Million Trees (both fruit trees and trees of economic interest).



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“Farming is not only the primary source of income but also an integral part of the village's work culture. However, the physical demands of farming can be overwhelming, especially for village elders and People with Disabilities (PWDs). This initiative offers a solution by providing an alternative that requires less physical labor while maintaining a sense of purpose and providing gainful employment,” shared Vetshe Tsüzüh.

To ensure the success of this initiative, the village council plans to forge partnerships with NGOs and government departments. These collaborations will facilitate access to essential services, including maintenance support, market linkages, and other necessary facilities. The profit from the activity will be utilised for the welfare of the aged and disabled in the village.

In connection with the above resolution, Neichute Doulo emphasized the importance of establishing nurseries, which will provide sustainable livelihood opportunities while also helping to replenish lost trees. To support the village elders, he on behalf of tEA, offered to provide seedlings, conduct technical training sessions on micro-nursery management, and purchase saplings from the elders for the initial years. With a commitment to positively impact climate action, tEA’s CEO encouraged communities to adopt such initiatives that will help restore and nurture our fragile ecosystems.

The second resolution encourages and makes compulsory for all individuals belonging to Thetsumi Village to construct homes within the village, by utilising available community land. A major population of the village resides in urban areas, resulting in the absence of a house in the village.

The third resolution focuses on preserving the village dialect, Kezha. Women who marry outside the village were encouraged to continue speaking and teaching their children the language while the menfolks were tasked with supporting their wives from other tribes or village in passing on the dialect.

All three resolutions were passed unanimously, marking a significant milestone in Thetsumi Village's journey towards sustainability and inclusivity.

The public gathering was well attended by community members and villagers with a footfall of over 200 people.