In a pivotal meeting attended by esteemed members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), including National President Shri Ajeet Dada Pawar, National Working President Shri Praful Patel, and National General Secretary and Chief National Spokesperson Shri Brijmohan Shrivastav, alongside the State Working Committee led by State President Shri Likha Saaya and esteemed party in charge, Shri Mohit Patil, General Secretary, and Shri Sanjay Prajapati, Coordinator North East, the political landscape and organisation strength of party of Arunachal Pradesh was thoroughly discussed.

After extensive deliberation, it has been unanimously agreed upon that the NCP will actively contest all 60 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections of 2024 in Arunachal Pradesh. This strategic decision underscores our unwavering commitment to represent the interests of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and to contribute significantly to the state's political discourse, as stated by Brijmohan Shrivastav.

Brijmohan Shrivastav's expression of the party's firm resolve and dedication to the mission in Arunachal Pradesh, declaring that the NCP will contest all 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha 2024, has created a wave of enthusiasm among party workers and leaders in Arunachal Pradesh.

Shri Brijmohan Shrivastav further articulates that the decision to contest all seats reflects the NCP's confidence in its leadership in Arunachal Pradesh, their vision, and ability to address the pressing issues facing the state. He also emphasises that as we embark on this electoral journey, we pledge to uphold the principles of transparency, integrity, and inclusive governance.

Shri Brijmohan clarifies the vision of the party by stating that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a prominent political party committed to upholding democratic values and fostering socio-economic development across India under the leadership of Shri Ajeet Pawar and Shri Praful Patel. With a focus on inclusive governance and progressive policies, the NCP aims to create a better future for all citizens of India.

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