NDPP-NPF merger marks historic turning point in Nagaland politics

In a defining moment for Nagaland’s political landscape, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) formally merged with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) on October 17, signalling the dawn of a new era of regional unity and cooperation.

Announcing the merger during the NDPP’s 6th General Convention at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, Chief Minister and NDPP leader Dr. Neiphiu Rio hailed the move as “a step towards a stronger, united regional movement.”

“This is not just a strategic political decision,” Rio said, addressing an emotionally charged gathering, “but a reaffirmation of our shared vision to protect Naga history, identity, culture, and traditions. Together, we can represent our people better and address the long-pending Naga political issue more effectively.”

Calling for reconciliation and collective progress, Rio added, “If political parties that once contested against each other can unite for the people’s cause, then truly others too can follow this path. Unity is the only way forward.”

The merger was adopted unanimously after detailed deliberations under Article X of the NDPP Constitution. Party leaders described it as a “natural transformation” — a culmination of the NDPP’s founding ideals evolving into a broader, more inclusive regional platform under the NPF banner.



Also Read: Nagaland: NDPP unanimously adopts resolution to merge with NPF at 6th General Convention

Minister Metsubo Jamir, in his welcome address, called the occasion “a deeply humbling moment,” reflecting on the NDPP’s journey since its inception in 2017. “This is not the story of a party that failed,” he said, “but of a party that fulfilled its purpose victoriously.” He invoked the party’s guiding motto, Facta Non Verba — “Deeds, not words” — as a testament to its legacy.

NDPP President Chingwang Konyak, recalling the party’s milestones from its registration with the Election Commission of India to its success as a key partner in the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government, acknowledged the emotional weight of the decision. “Personally, I am not in favour of a merger,” he admitted, “but I will not let personal feelings override the collective wisdom of our members. Our greatest strength lies in our unity and discipline.”

As the convention drew to a close, delegates and leaders pledged to uphold the NDPP’s founding spirit under the unified platform, describing the merger as “a historic step toward reconciliation, unity, and collective strength” — one that could reshape the course of Nagaland’s regional politics for years to come.