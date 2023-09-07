Nagaland's advisor for school education and SCERT, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome on September 5 announced that all schools in the state, including private schools, will no longer have regular classes on Saturdays and will be instead observed as holiday.

Announcing the same, Dr Yhome on Teacher's Day celebration said that teachers are not slaves and they too need time to spend with their family and kids. "Children too need time and environment that is outside the classroom for a wholistic development", said Dr Yhome while announcing a slew of reformations for schools in the state.

Meanwhile, the Government Higher Secondary Schools have been registering heavy rush for admissions with the advisor announcing that the students coming from Government High Schools to be given first preference for admission to Government Higher Secondary Schools.



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