The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Nagaland has urged the Centre and Naga organisations, especially the NSCN (IM), not to back out of commitments made during the previous 25 years, both in paper and in person. The NSCN-repeated IM's demands for a separate flag and Constitution hampered the Naga political issue and peace talks.

T.R. Zeliang, the Chairman of the United Democratic Alliance and a former Chief Minister, said the ruling alliance had conveyed to the Centre the sentiments of the Naga negotiating groups, urging it not to change its position from what had been committed to the Nagas through former interlocutor and Governor R.N Ravi and current government representative A.K. Mishra.

“The negotiating parties should not back out from what has been committed to each other. With this approach, Nagas can expect that the talks will come to a logical conclusion at the earliest. The ongoing talks so far are positive,” Zeliang said in a video message on Monday.

According to Zeliang, "loose remarks" made by some Naga leaders based on suspicions and hearsay produced misunderstanding and bewilderment among the Nagas, citing numerous media stories without specifying former Chief Minister S.C. Jamir.

“I appeal to all right-thinking Naga leaders to refrain from making unsubstantiated comments. Any lawmakers, public leaders and everyone have the right to speak out for the common welfare of the Nagas.

“However, one must remember that unlike the 1960s when overground groups were part of the (peace) negotiations, it is the Naga nationalist groups who are part of the negotiations today,” he said.

The armed war continued, according to the former chief minister, because the Naga National Council, as an undivided armed organisation, was not contacted prior to the signing of the 16-Point Agreement by the Centre and the Nagas in the 1960s.

“The UDA government wants inclusiveness and involves everyone to settle the Naga political issue,” Zeliang said.

He went on to say that any erroneous or unjustified remarks could mislead the most delicate peace process. The 16-Point Agreement that led to Nagaland's formation as a state in 1963 has only one surviving signatory: Jamir. He had just issued a warning about an upcoming earthquake in Nagaland, with the epicentre near Delhi.

The UDA Chairman praised the negotiation parties' "genuine" efforts, but warned that the final deal on this complex and delicate matter would not be signed in secret and pushed on the Nagas.

The ruling UDA's dominating party is the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has 12 MLAs, as one of its important constituents. The Naga People's Front (NPF), led by Zeliang, recently joined with the NDPP, raising the NDPP's strength in the 60-member Assembly to 42.