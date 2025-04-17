The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather alert forecasting light to moderate rainfall across the state till April 24, 2025, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

Tuensang district is expected to witness heavy rainfall on April 20 and 21.

Lowland and foothill districts like Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Nuiland, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli are at risk of waterlogging and flash floods.

The NSDMA has urged the public to remain cautious and all district authorities to stay on high alert to prevent loss of life or property.



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