Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) which is centrally sponsored scheme, will 608 villages covering all the 16 Districts in Nagaland to improve the socio-economic condition of tribal communities.

The information came during a virtual briefing by Nagaland Chief Secretary, Dr J. Alam, IAS which held with all the line departments on Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) at the conference hall, Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima.

Chairing the meeting virtually from Delhi, Chief Secretary, Dr. J Alam said that PMJUGA is a very important project specially for Nagaland as the total population is tribal concentrated and also urged all line departments to take advantage of the scheme and projects, their proposals and requirements properly.

Alam also urged all line departments to use social media platforms effectively and spread the information regarding the Abhiyan. Alam also instructed the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) to widely disseminate the information amongst the intended beneficiary population in particular and the public in general to enable maximum awareness generation about the Abhiyan.

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Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Angelina Tajen highlighting on the overview of the scheme through power point presentation said the mission will focus on convergence, outreach and saturating tribal majority villages and tribal villages with specified interventions.

Tajen informed that the scheme will cover 63000 tribal majority villages in 549 districts and 2740 blocks across 30 States and Union Territories.

She further added than the scheme will cover 608 villages covering all the 16 Districts in Nagaland to improve the socio-economic condition of tribal communities and adopting saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts.

Tajen said that the PMJUGA is a new scheme approved recently by the Union Cabinet under Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GOI which aims to achieve specific goal based on the specific needs and requirements of tribal area within the next five years to develop infrastructure, economic empowerment, universalization of access to good education and promote livelihood.