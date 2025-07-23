Policing must inspire trust, not fear: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday emphasised that policing should be rooted in cooperation, mutual respect, and public trust rather than mere authority.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Nagaland Police NGOs Mess and the Nagaland Police Officers’ Central Mess at Chumoukedima.

Rio described law enforcement and administration as the backbone of good governance and reiterated the importance of civil-police coordination in maintaining peace and ensuring development. “Police should not function through diplomacy or compromise, but uphold the highest standards of professionalism, impartiality, and integrity,” he stated.

Urging police personnel to be models of conduct that inspire confidence among the public, the Chief Minister also acknowledged the many challenges faced by the force, especially in terms of housing and working conditions. He assured that the government is committed to enhancing welfare measures and support systems wherever feasible.



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Highlighting plans for modernisation, Rio said the state is focused on equipping its police force with the latest technology, professional training, and infrastructure to make it more efficient and result-oriented.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who also addressed the gathering, stated that the newly inaugurated officers’ quarters are designed to meet the standards of a modern institution. The infrastructure includes residential facilities for 24 officers and their families at the Officers’ Mess and accommodations for 64 non-gazetted officers at the NGOs Mess.

Patton added that the facilities symbolise the government’s ongoing commitment to providing dignified and comfortable living spaces for those serving with dedication and courage.