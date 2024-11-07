In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organized the RBI90Quiz, a national general knowledge competition for undergraduate students. This quiz, designed to mark nine decades of RBI’s legacy, saw enthusiastic participation from colleges across India. The RBI90Quiz, a team-based contest, unfolds in multiple stages. After an initial online phase held from September 19 to 21, high-scoring teams advanced to state-level rounds held in each participating state.

Nagaland’s state-level competition was conducted at RCEMPA, Jotsoma, Kohima, on November 6. A total of 82 students, forming 41 teams from various colleges, participated in a spirited test of knowledge and strategy. Among these, the team from C-Edge College, comprising Thejasikho Vakha and Lachimbah, clinched first place. Tetso College, represented by Lentinchon Luke Hangshing and Bishal Das, and Dimapur Government College, with team members Akolendang and Aghato K Chophy, secured second and third places, respectively.

The top teams received substantial cash awards for their achievements: Rs. 2 lakh for the winning team, Rs. 1.5 lakh for the runners-up, and Rs. 1 lakh for the third-place team. With this victory, C-Edge College will now advance to the Zonal round scheduled for November 29. The culmination of the RBI90Quiz, the national finals, is set to take place in Mumbai in December 2024, promising to bring together some of the brightest student minds from across the country.

Also Read: Nagaland Super League to debut in December 2024