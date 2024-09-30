The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced the 4th edition of the Nagaland Teacher Eligibility Test (N-TET), scheduled for November 23, 2024 (Saturday). The exam will assess candidates aspiring to become teachers in Nagaland.

SCERT has informed that the detailed examination information, including the syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fees, and important dates, will be available on the official N-TET website. Candidates are advised to download and thoroughly review the information bulletin before applying.

The application process will be entirely online through the SCERT website (https://scert.nagaland.gov.in), starting from September 28, 2024. The last date for submitting applications is October 16, 2024. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.

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