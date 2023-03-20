Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Sharingain Longkumer has been unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on March 20.

Surprisingly, the state Legislative Assembly of Nagaland had received only one nomination for the post of Speaker at the time of filing of nomination papers.

Longkumer had filed his nominations for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on March 18, 2023.

It will be Longkumer’s second consecutive term as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Longkumer, who was also the Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, won the recently concluded elections on an NDPP ticket. His candidature was proposed by minister Temjen Imna Along and seconded by adviser Kekhrielhoulie Yhome. No withdrawals were made till the expiry of the date and time for withdrawals, the assembly secretariat added.





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