‘Strike to continue until fairness restored’: JCC warns Nagaland govt on IAS induction irregularities

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) comprising the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA), Federation of Nagaland State Services Employees Association (FONSESA), Nagaland In-Service Doctors’ Association (NIDA), Nagaland Secretariat Service Association (NSSA), and Nagaland Finance & Accounts Services Association (NF&ASA) has announced the extension of its ongoing pen-down strike from October 17, 2025, until further notice.

The decision came after a detailed deliberation by the JCC on the ongoing three-day pen-down strike, which was launched to protest alleged irregularities and subversion of meritocracy in the non-State Civil Service (non-SCS) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) induction process.

In a statement issued today, the JCC said the strike will continue until the state government takes necessary corrective measures to restore fairness and transparency in the selection process.



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However, responding to an appeal from the All Nagaland School Teachers’ Association (ANSTA) and keeping in mind the welfare of students, the JCC has decided to exempt teachers and educational institutions from the purview of the strike. “We acknowledge and appreciate every member of ANSTA for standing steadfast in support of meritocracy and for their continued solidarity in spirit,” the JCC said.

The committee also expressed gratitude to all associations, organizations, and individuals who have extended their support to the movement, both publicly and privately. “We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to the public during this protest and appeal to all right-thinking citizens to bear with the movement as we strive to secure a fair and merit-based system for future generations,” the JCC added.

All modalities and directives related to the pen-down strike issued earlier will continue to remain in force.