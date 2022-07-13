Nagaland’s Education Minister Temjen Imna Along has once again gone viral after he shared a video in which he can be seen sharing some interesting anecdotes about his first visit to the national capital with his trademark humorous twists.

Ïn 1999, when I visited Delhi for the first time and got down at the Old Delhi railway station, I saw more people there than I saw in Nagaland. I was shocked,”Temjem can be heard saying in the clip which he himself shared today with the caption “1999 की और एक बातें...’’

“The people used to ask where Nagaland is. Does one need a Visa to go there? And some people spread rumours that Naga people eat dogs, eat this and then. Upon seeing me, the suspicions rose further,”Temjem continues, drawing laughter from the crowd.

The video, shared at 11:32 AM today, has been garnered 648,000 times at the time of filing this report on Twitter alone.

It has been retweeted 8,930 times and liked 50,000 times by the Twitterati.

“You have impeccable sense of humor and deliver serious message in gentle manner,” wrote one, while another said: “For us it may be sense of humour but for them, it’s real pain and racism.”

Along, who has been in the news recently for his humorous takes on serious issues (such as the racial profiling of Northeast Indians), yesterday said that he would try to upload another video soon.

Sharing a GIF of actor Govinda to express his happiness at the recent adulation, he tweeted: “Humbled by all the love and support I have received from people across the country. Thank you all for the loved showered upon me. Also, for those who are asking another video of mine, Will try to upload soon.”

1999 की और एक बातें... pic.twitter.com/BZnk4lF3uZ — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 13, 2022

Earlier, Temjen went viral with humorous quips about his “small eyes.”

“People say Northeast Indians have small eyes. Eyes might be small, but we see very well. The advantage of having small eyes is that it that it keeps out the dirt and when I have to attend a long programme, I can sleep discreetly,” he can be seen saying in a previous clip that went viral.

After the clip broke the internet, Temjen was widely hailed for his usage of subtle humour to deliver social commentary.

Days after, Along posted a screenshot of a Google search that read "Temjen Imna Along wife” with the caption: "Ayalee, Google search excites me. I am still looking for her."