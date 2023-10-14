Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled for a one-day visit to Nagaland to inaugurate the state's first medical college. He will be inaugurating the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) in Phreibagei, Kohima in October 14.

A monolith will also be unveiled by Dr. Mandaviya to mark this occasion. The National Medical Commission has permitted the college to admit 100 students for the academic session of 2023-2024.

This quota includes 85 seats for Nagaland residents and 15 seats for the All India Quota. Known as Kohima Medical College, NIMSR received the Letter of Permission (LoP) from the National Medical Commission on 25 April 2023 for 100 MBBS seats. The college is affiliated with Nagaland University, Kohima.

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