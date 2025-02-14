As part of his visit to Nagaland, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas & Tourism, Suresh Gopi held an interaction with officials of District Administration and various heads of the Department at Police House, Chumoukedima on Friday.

Suresh informed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are committed to the development of the North East in general and Nagaland in particular.

He appealed to the officials to scrutinize the budget and track to full benefit for every individual in the State as a citizen of India. He urged them to have a plan and make full use of it, and assured them of full support to any proposal or projects they bring forth.



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After the meeting, the Union Minister visited Naga Heirloom Centre at Sovima, where he was impressed with the artisans at work which was one of the most elated experiences he had in Nagaland.

He also visited the Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio at his private residence. He was accompanied by Commissioner & Secretary & A&C, Himato Zhimomi, Additional Director, T. Kakiho Sumi, Secretary Tourism, Nchumbemo Lotha, Chumoukedima Administration & department officials.