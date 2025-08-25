“Vote chor, gaddi chhod”: Nagaland Congress to hold public rally in Dimapur on electoral rights

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has announced a public rally under the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” on Wednesday, 27th August 2025, at 10:00 AM at IMC Hall, Supply Colony, Dimapur.

The rally aims to raise awareness about ongoing assaults on citizens’ electoral rights and to demand accountability from authorities responsible for safeguarding the integrity and neutrality of the electoral process in India.

The NPCC emphasised that democracy thrives when citizens actively participate and raise their voices against injustice and corruption. The party has extended an open invitation to all residents of Nagaland, irrespective of party affiliation, age, or background, to join the rally and support the cause of transparency and fairness in elections.

“Every vote counts. Every voice matters. Together, let us defend democracy and uphold the rights of the people,” the NPCC said in a statement, urging the public to participate in large numbers.



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