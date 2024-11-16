A fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), resulting in the death of 10 newborns at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College and Hospital in Jhansi on Friday evening . The fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, spread rapidly in the oxygen-rich environment of the ward, leading to a stampede as hospital staff and patients scrambled to escape.

The fire, which began around 10:30 PM, consumed the ward in a matter of seconds. At the time, 47 newborns were being treated in the NICU. Emergency services struggled for over two hours to control the blaze, with several individuals seen climbing out of windows in a desperate attempt to save themselves. The equipment in the ward, where the infants were kept, was completely charred, further amplifying the tragedy.

In the wake of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level inquiry into the disaster, demanding a report by Saturday evening. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each of the deceased children, alongside Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock and sorrow, calling the incident "heart-wrenching." In a tweet, he assured that the local administration, under state supervision, was doing everything possible to assist the victims and their families.

The tragedy has ignited a fierce political debate. The opposition Samajwadi Party has accused the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College administration of gross negligence, claiming that the short circuit, which was identified in the afternoon, was ignored. They have called for an inquiry into the hospital’s preparedness and safety measures. The Samajwadi Party also slammed the state government’s handling of healthcare, with party leader Akhilesh Yadav urging Chief Minister Adityanath to focus on improving the state’s medical facilities rather than diverting attention to the Maharashtra election campaign.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, confirmed that the fire appeared to have been triggered by the short circuit of an oxygen concentrator in the NICU. Seven of the 10 deceased infants have been identified, while efforts are underway to identify the remaining three, with DNA tests to be conducted if necessary.

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