Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled return to Delhi was delayed on Friday after his aircraft experienced a technical issue at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand. The situation prompted authorities to declare a 'no-flying zone' over the region's airspace.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister had been at the Deoghar airport for over an hour as discussions were underway to arrange alternative travel plans for his return to the capital. "The PM has been at the airport for more than an hour now. The alternative arrangement for his return to Delhi is being discussed," an official confirmed.

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister had visited Bihar’s Jamui district, where he paid homage to tribal leader Birsa Munda on the occasion of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,’ marking the start of Munda's 150th birth anniversary celebrations. During the event, Modi participated in a traditional dance performance and even tried his hand at playing a dhol, engaging with local performers.

As part of the day’s festivities, Modi was presented with an idol of Birsa Munda and took the opportunity to highlight the government’s commitment to tribal welfare. “It was the NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee that first established a separate ministry for tribal welfare,” Modi remarked during the rally. He added that his government had significantly increased funding for the development of tribal areas, raising the budget from Rs 25,000 crores to Rs 1.25 lakh crores.

In a significant move, the Prime Minister unveiled development projects worth Rs 6,640 crores and launched a commemorative coin and postage stamp in honor of Birsa Munda. Additionally, Modi announced the launch of a special initiative aimed at improving the lives of over 60,000 tribal villages across the nation, which includes a Rs 80,000 crore investment for infrastructure development, training, and employment opportunities for tribal youth.

“Last year, I was in Ulihatu, the village of Birsa Munda. Today, I stand in the land that saw the bravery of Tilka Manjhi,” Modi said. He noted the special significance of this year’s celebrations, as the country embarks on a year-long commemoration of Birsa Munda's life and legacy.

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