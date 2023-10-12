Several trains have been cancelled and others diverted following the derailment of more than 12 coaches of the 125-6 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express near Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on October 12.

The mishap has reportedly resulted in at least 4 deaths and over 70 injuries. Buxar Superintendent of Police, Manish Kumar, confirmed the fatalities to PTI. A Railway Police Force official stated that the injured were shifted to local hospitals, with those critically injured being taken to AIIMS, Patna.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his condolences and assured that the cause of the derailment will be determined.

The East Central Railway zone has issued a list of cancelled and partially cancelled trains, as well as those diverted onto alternate routes. Emergency helpline numbers for passengers have also been provided by the railways.

Also read: 4 dead, 70 injured after North East Superfast train derails in Bihar’s Buxar