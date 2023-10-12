At least 4 people have been reported dead and 70 others injured after the North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district on October 11 evening, news agency PTI reported.

The train, which was travelling from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati, saw six of its coaches derail at 9:53 pm, with two AC 3 Tier coaches toppling over and four other coaches jumping the tracks.

The Railway Ministry confirmed the derailment. Buxar Superintendent of Police, Manish Kumar, reported that four passengers died in the accident and a Railway Police Force official stated that at least 70 passengers were injured and have been relocated to local hospitals.

Those with severe injuries have been transported to AIIMS, Patna. In response to this incident, relief measures were immediately launched, including the dispatch of ambulances and doctors to the site. Furthermore, 21 trains operating on this route, including the Rajdhani Express between Delhi and Dibrugarh, have been diverted.

Two trains, Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126), have been cancelled, as per a statement from the East Central Railway zone.

Also read : Three coaches of North East Superfast train derails in Buxar district