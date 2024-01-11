The city of Ayodhya is set to witness a significant event on January 22, 2024 as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that 100 chartered planes will land at the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

This influx of aircraft is in anticipation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir, a momentous occasion marking the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the grand temple.

The Ayodhya airport, which began operations on December 30, 2023, is expected to demonstrate its capacity to handle such a large-scale event. The first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya were initiated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister VK Singh, signifying the growing connectivity of the city.

In preparation for the ceremony and the arrival of numerous visitors, extensive security measures have been implemented throughout Ayodhya. Police patrols will be active across the city, and stringent verification procedures are in place for external individuals. An Anti-Drone System overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF) has been established to counter potential aerial threats. Access to the event is restricted to those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust from January 20 to 22, with proper road and train arrangements made to facilitate movement.

A primary hospital with 10 beds has been set up in the tent city, and rigorous cleanliness measures are being enforced. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will commence on January 16, leading up to the main event. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the main rituals on January 22.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the city's cleanliness and beauty. He insists that roads should be dust-free and toilets cleaned daily.

The Amrit Mahotsav, which runs from January 14 to January 22, will also coincide with the celebrations, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the installation of the idol.

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