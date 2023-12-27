As of December 26, 2023, the COVID-19 sub-variant known as JN.1 has seen a significant increase in cases within the country, with a reported total reaching 109.

As per reports, a total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases have been reported in the country till 26th December. 36 cases from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, 9 from Maharashtra, 6 from Kerala, 4 from Rajasthan, 4 from Tamil Nadu and 2 from Telangana.

This variant, which is part of the BA.2.86 umbrella, has been under close observation due to its rapid spread and accumulation of mutations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that JN.1 accounted for approximately 44.1% of COVID-19 cases across the United States, with even higher prevalence in regions such as New York and New Jersey, where it constituted over half of the cases.



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Despite the surge, health authorities have not reported JN.1 to cause different or more severe symptoms compared to previous strains.

Early studies suggest that while JN.1 may exhibit higher immune evasion than its parent strain BA.2.86, current COVID-19 vaccines remain effective against it. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a "variant of interest," indicating its potential significance but stopping short of the highest level of concern.

The CDC continues to monitor the situation, including hospitalization and death rates, to assess the public health impact of the JN.1 variant. As the data evolves, health officials are prepared to respond quickly should there be a significant change in the threat posed by this new variant.