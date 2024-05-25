At least 11 rain-related deaths were reported in Kerala from May 9 to May 23, following which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for seven districts on May 25.

The yellow alert was issued anticipating heavy rainfall to persist in the state.

The yellow warning applies to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts, with rainfall expected between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Among the 11-rain-related deaths, six drownings, two quarry accidents, two lightning strikes and one house collapse were reported.

The State Revenue Minister K. Rajan warned people to stay away from water bodies and coastal areas, stating that rainfall in the state is expected to marginally reduce from May 25. He stressed the need to discourage people from going into bodies of water while on vacation, especially kids.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to the state, and local authorities, the police, fire department, and revenue department are all on high alert to tackle any eventualities.

Eight aid camps around the state have housed 223 persons as of Friday night.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: We are closely monitoring the heatwave situation in Assam